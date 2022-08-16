PARIS, Texas (KXII) - The Paris Wildcats are looking forward to the upcoming football season.

The Wildcats made it to the playoffs last year and went two rounds deep, despite being lumped into that mega-district with Argyle, Melissa and Kaufman. This year, it’s a new league, one that Paris could compete for the top spot in, and that has everybody excited.

“We have a new district with new faces and new competition that we get to compete against,” center Patrick Rowland said. “It’s not the same old people. But I loved playing against those people because it made us better. It’s just good to see new people.”

The Wildcats graduated a huge senior class with 20 players walking at graduation. But there’s help on the way. Steven Hohenberger has some great talent coming up through the ranks and this team figures to be very good on Friday nights once again.

“You can’t dwell on the past,” linebacker Preston Harper said. “We have new athletes coming up. We have a ton of new blue shirts that we are ready for. We have some really good white shirts that we are excited about too.”

“The great thing about Paris, Texas, is that we have great players,” head coach Steven Hohenberger said. “We lose great players, but we have great ones coming. It’s a little different this year because we have a smaller senior class. We are very excited about our lower classes and what is coming. We are excited about our seniors this year. It’s not a big group, but we have several that have been on some deep playoff runs over the past three years, and been playing since their freshman year.”

