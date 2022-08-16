Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Plainview Indians

Plainview Indians Preview
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Plainview Indians have big expectations as they roll into the 2022 football season.

There are some new faces in the lineup, but there’s a core here with six starters returning on each side of the ball. Joe Price brings back some of the key playmakers from last year’s team. And this group is ready to get onto the field and see what they can do.

“We have a little jitters, but we’re ready,” quarterback Grant Graves said. “We are anxious to get out there on the field and show them what we got.”

“We are ready,” center Hunter Freeman said. “We are all waiting for it. We all want to go hit somebody real bad and show everybody what we got this year.”

Plainview had some post-season success last year, but also dealt with a couple of key injuries. This year they go in ranked in the top five in the state, and that is creating a buzz around campus, that this team could have a special season.

“We have several key pieces to the puzzle back from last year,” head coach Joe Price said. “We were a second round playoff team last year and ran into a really tough opponent there. They were a good team. We feel like we have the kids and the ability to go back and make another run at the state championship.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A neighborhood in Denison says goodbye to a holiday tradition
The end of a holiday tradition in Denison
A man who turned himself in to police, is now facing a murder charge for the death of a Colbert...
Man turns himself in for murdering brother, police say
A woman is dead, and a man is in jail after a drunk driving crash in Carter County Saturday...
Man charged with manslaughter, DUI after fatal Ardmore crash
84 West hopes to bring back the old golf course which was previously used by the Denison Golf &...
Grand opening for new venue and grill in Denison
Denison Police arrested Aaron Colton Ewing who they said attempted indecency with a child.
Denison Police arrest man on multiple counts related to attempted indecency with a child

Latest News

Paris Wildcats Preview
Paris Wildcats
Paris Wildcats Preview
Paris Wildcats Preview
Wilson Eagles
Wilson Eagles
Plainview Indians Preview
Plainview Indians Preview