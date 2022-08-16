ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Plainview Indians have big expectations as they roll into the 2022 football season.

There are some new faces in the lineup, but there’s a core here with six starters returning on each side of the ball. Joe Price brings back some of the key playmakers from last year’s team. And this group is ready to get onto the field and see what they can do.

“We have a little jitters, but we’re ready,” quarterback Grant Graves said. “We are anxious to get out there on the field and show them what we got.”

“We are ready,” center Hunter Freeman said. “We are all waiting for it. We all want to go hit somebody real bad and show everybody what we got this year.”

Plainview had some post-season success last year, but also dealt with a couple of key injuries. This year they go in ranked in the top five in the state, and that is creating a buzz around campus, that this team could have a special season.

“We have several key pieces to the puzzle back from last year,” head coach Joe Price said. “We were a second round playoff team last year and ran into a really tough opponent there. They were a good team. We feel like we have the kids and the ability to go back and make another run at the state championship.”

