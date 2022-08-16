Texoma Local
Plans for the old Denison Kroger have been announced at City Council

If construction stays on track, the Ace Hardware and the convenience store will be open late...
If construction stays on track, the Ace Hardware and the convenience store will be open late November.
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -An anticipated decision was made at Denison City Council Monday night.

The old Kroger which has been vacant since 2019 will be the new home of an Ace Hardware and a convenience store

Tony Kaai, President of the Denison Development Alliance said this has been ten years in the making.

And the delay of this agreement had been due to SBA loans being delayed due to COVID-19.

“i know people downtown in that are would love to have a grocery store in that facility, we were not able to recruit a grocery store because the buyer of that building put deed restriction on that building that it could not be used for grocery store and that buyer of the grocery store is Albertson,” said Kaai.

Despite residents wanting a new grocery store, Kaai said the city is in need of a hardware store.

If construction stays on track, the Ace Hardware and the convenience store will be open late November.

A neighborhood in Denison says goodbye to a holiday tradition
A woman is dead, and a man is in jail after a drunk driving crash in Carter County Saturday...
A man who turned himself in to police, is now facing a murder charge for the death of a Colbert...
84 West hopes to bring back the old golf course which was previously used by the Denison Golf &...
Denison Police arrested Aaron Colton Ewing who they said attempted indecency with a child.
A fossil hunter on a tributary feeding into the North Sulphur River noticed something odd...
While nothing has been approved by the city, Woodmen Circle developers are looking to build a...
A woman is dead, and a man is in jail after a drunk driving crash in Carter County Saturday...
A Denison man will spend 4 years on probation for allegedly beating a dog to death nearly two...
