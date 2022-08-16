Plans for the old Denison Kroger have been announced at City Council

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -An anticipated decision was made at Denison City Council Monday night.

The old Kroger which has been vacant since 2019 will be the new home of an Ace Hardware and a convenience store

Tony Kaai, President of the Denison Development Alliance said this has been ten years in the making.

And the delay of this agreement had been due to SBA loans being delayed due to COVID-19.

“i know people downtown in that are would love to have a grocery store in that facility, we were not able to recruit a grocery store because the buyer of that building put deed restriction on that building that it could not be used for grocery store and that buyer of the grocery store is Albertson,” said Kaai.

Despite residents wanting a new grocery store, Kaai said the city is in need of a hardware store.

If construction stays on track, the Ace Hardware and the convenience store will be open late November.

