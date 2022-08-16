Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Sherman man gets 35 years for sexually assaulting child

Jarrett Lee Strong, 35, of Sherman, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the offense of...
Jarrett Lee Strong, 35, of Sherman, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the offense of aggravated sexual assault of a child.(Grayson County Criminal D.A.’s Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child following a plea agreement.

According to the Grayson County Criminal D.A.’s Office, 35-year-old Jarrett Lee Strong plead guilty in May in exchange for a sentence not to exceed 50 years.

Sherman Police said in April of 2021 they began investigating a referral of child abuse from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, formerly CPS.

Police said a ten-year-old girl reported a friend of her family had touched her inappropriately, so a detective was assigned to the case, and promptly identified Strong as the “family friend.”

Law enforcement said the child was taken to the Grayson County Children’s Advocacy Center for a forensic interview, where she gave a very detailed statement of the abuse inflicted by Strong.

Police said the detective was able to locate and interview Strong who eventually confessed to sexually abusing the child when she was about 4 years of age.

Strong will have to serve at least half of his sentence before being eligible for parole and must register as a sex offender for life.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man who turned himself in to police, is now facing a murder charge for the death of a Colbert...
Man turns himself in for murdering brother, police say
A woman is dead, and a man is in jail after a drunk driving crash in Carter County Saturday...
Man charged with manslaughter, DUI after fatal Ardmore crash
Denison Police arrested Aaron Colton Ewing who they said attempted indecency with a child.
Denison Police arrest man on multiple counts related to attempted indecency with a child
A fossil hunter on a tributary feeding into the North Sulphur River noticed something odd...
30-foot prehistoric marine lizard uncovered in Fannin County
84 West hopes to bring back the old golf course which was previously used by the Denison Golf &...
Grand opening for new venue and grill in Denison

Latest News

Applications are being accepted inside the new Denison Chick-Fil-A from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Denison developers say Chick-Fil-A nearing completion, opening
Officials said the cause was linked to individuals cutting and grinding on steel without proper...
Large fire in Gainesville sparked by hot work
If construction stays on track, the Ace Hardware and the convenience store will be open late...
Plans for old Denison Kroger store announced
A fossil hunter on a tributary feeding into the North Sulphur River noticed something odd...
30-foot prehistoric marine lizard uncovered in Fannin County