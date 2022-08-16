Sherman man gets 35 years for sexually assaulting child

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child following a plea agreement.

According to the Grayson County Criminal D.A.’s Office, 35-year-old Jarrett Lee Strong plead guilty in May in exchange for a sentence not to exceed 50 years.

Sherman Police said in April of 2021 they began investigating a referral of child abuse from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, formerly CPS.

Police said a ten-year-old girl reported a friend of her family had touched her inappropriately, so a detective was assigned to the case, and promptly identified Strong as the “family friend.”

Law enforcement said the child was taken to the Grayson County Children’s Advocacy Center for a forensic interview, where she gave a very detailed statement of the abuse inflicted by Strong.

Police said the detective was able to locate and interview Strong who eventually confessed to sexually abusing the child when she was about 4 years of age.

Strong will have to serve at least half of his sentence before being eligible for parole and must register as a sex offender for life.

