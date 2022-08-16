Sherman man walks free after being accused of murdering his friend

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Today a jury acquitted a man accused of stabbing his friend to death.

Oscar Manuel Garcia-Oseguera spent two years in jail waiting for a chance to tell the jury his side of the story.

“This is a tremendous example of the people of Grayson County doing the right thing,” said Defense Attorney, Marcus Olds.

In the evening of October of 2020, a fight broke out between Garcia-Oseguera, 37 and his friend Juan Urrutia, 37.

“Oscar told him don’t talk like that,” said Olds.

According to the testimony Juan Urrutia had made vulgar jokes to Oscar’s wife, Norma about his body parts.

“Juan went absolutely crazy, he punched Oscar in the face in his own home, he put him on the ground and beat him against a dumbbell that was laying there on the ground,” added Olds.

Olds says Juan ran down the stairs yelling that he was going to kill Oscar.

“Oscar took a knife and went downstairs to make sure Juan wasn’t going to get back,” said Olds.

That’s when the second fight of the night began, Olds telling the jury, Juan yet again initiated it.

“From the eyewitness, that Juan actually had his hand on Oscar’s throat and was ready to strike him again and that’s when Oscar had to stab him,” said Olds.

Oscar stabbed Juan once in the chest and ran from the scene, he was arrested hours later in Tarrant County.

Oscar was held in the Grayson County Jail for two years before going to trial, which began on August 8.

“Part of it was a language barrier, the officer that did an interpretation had finished an 18 hour shift,” said Olds.

After deliberating for over an hour, the jury concluded Oscar was not guilty of murder.

“Oscar is absolutely elated, so grateful to the jury for taking the time to look over the evidence in this case,” Olds added.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.