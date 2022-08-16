Slight rain chances for Wednesday & Thursday

Tuesday could very well be the last time Texoma has to deal with 100+ temperatures. Wednesday’s cold front will begin the cool down process slowly. By Thursday some areas in Texoma could see highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances look scattered and minimal for Wednesday evening, but Thursday morning currently looks to have some better rain chances.

It won’t be a lot, but looking all the way to the weekend, rain chances look to go up. Long range models show starting Sunday, Texoma is looking to enter a multi-day rain event. Storms and showers are on the menu for Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday currently. The rainfall total numbers are changing every day, but at the moment it looks like Texoma could see 2-4 inches of rain by the middle of next week. We’ll keep a close eye on it and keep you updated daily as we get a clearer picture.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.