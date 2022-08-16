Texoma Local
Snoop Dogg debuts ‘Snoop Loopz’ cereal

According to the packaging on the box, the cereal is gluten-free and multi-grain.
According to the packaging on the box, the cereal is gluten-free and multi-grain.(Broadus Foods via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Snoop Dogg has a cure for the morning munchies – a new breakfast cereal called “Snoop Loopz.”

The product comes from Snoop’s Broadus Foods line that was co-founded with fellow rapper Master P.

According to the packaging on the box, the cereal is gluten-free and multi-grain.

The Broadus Foods website says it helps support charities including Door of Hope, which supports the homeless community.

The cereal isn’t Snoop’s first venture into grocery stores – he also has a wine line, thanks to a partnership with 19 Crimes.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

