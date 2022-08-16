Texoma Local
Tax rates and pay increases top Grayson County 2023 fiscal year budget

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County Commissioners approved the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget Tuesday morning, including adjustments to where the county will spend its money and how much residents will pay in taxes.

Commissioners voted to decrease the tax rate by 10 percent.

While that sounds great, commissioners decreased the rate to counteract an increase in the taxable value of property.

The taxable value went up 10.5 percent, so taxes may still increase at least .5 percent or roughly $18.80 a year.

Commissioners said this change should generate about $4.5 million in additional property tax revenue from last year.

The county also said the new budget would increase salaries for county employees, contractual emergency services, and NTRA fire by seven percent.

“Bottom line is we have been fiscally responsible in everything we’ve done in Grayson County Commissioners,” said Grayson County Judge Bill Magers. “I’m very proud of this place because this is very difficult times. We’ve never experienced inflation like this in many many years, so I think this is going to be a challenge moving forward to keep the fiscal services going.”

Commissioners also said they want the budget to provide enough money to fully staff the county and purchase new vehicles and equipment for law enforcement too.

You’ll notice the changes when you get your tax bill later this year.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

