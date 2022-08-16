Texoma Local
Tishomingo moves to stage four for water conservation

The city of Tishomingo passed Ordinance No. 2022-05 during Monday night’s city council meeting.
(Source: Pexels)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - The City of Tishomingo has entered stage four for water conservation.

The city passed Ordinance No. 2022-05 during Monday night’s city council meeting.

According to the city, stage four is triggered when the daily water usage reaches ninety-six percent or more of plant capacity for six consecutive days, or when the USGS Reagan gage drops below five cfs during any two days in a seven-day period, or when the U.S. Drought Monitor for Oklahoma categorizes Johnston County to be in D3 Extreme Drought.

Members of the council said the purpose of further implementing water conservation measures is to “preserve and protect the public health, safety, and general welfare” of Tishomingo customers.

According to the city, the only outdoor watering allowed will be hand watering, including hand watering sports fields, golf greens, and flowerbeds. Additionally, commercial and non-residential users may be contacted to decrease consumption.

The city of Tishomingo said violators of these mandatory conservation measures with be penalized with fines.

