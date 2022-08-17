BELLS, Texas (KXII) - The Bells Panthers broke all the records last year. They made a three deep playoff run and gave Panther fans one great show after another.

This year, the Panthers would like to take it step further. They want to play December football for the first time and that’s exactly what they have their sights set on. And they are motivated now more than ever.

“It has motivated us a lot,” running back Brock Baker said. “Losing in the third round is not our primary goal. Our primary goal is to get in the state championship. That’s what we are shooting for.”

“As soon as that game was over, we started for this year,” head coach Dale West said. “It was in late November and our goal is to play December football for the first time in school history. That was a bad one to lose, going up with 3 minutes left and losing in overtime. That was a hard one to swallow. Our kids know that. Back in December we decided that we were going to start working then to win games in the fall. Our kids have worked really hard in the off-season this summer. They have gotten stronger and faster. Hopefully that pays off.”

The Panthers no doubt have some holes to fill. Some of the key playmakers are gone. But many are back and they have some younger players coming up that they expect to develop into key roles for this Panther team.

“We lost some key players last year,” quarterback Jacob Aaron said. “There’s a lot of guys that are stepping up this year and ready to take on that role.”

“We have some young guys that are going to be starting for us both ways, offense and defense,” West said. “They are going to have to come along. We have some good senior leadership and some guys we can lean on early while those young guys learn the ropes. We are confident in their abilities and are confident we will get there. It’s just going to take some time.”

