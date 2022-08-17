Texoma Local
Dickson Comets Preview
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Matt Suffal and the Dickson Comets are coming off of a tough season in which they finished with just a 1-9 record. Yet, year two under Suffal is looking like a complete turnaround with the Comets ready to soar this season.

“There’s 12 seniors right now and they’re really excited about changing the culture here. We haven’t been great for a while honestly. Last time we were in the playoffs it was 2018 but, now they know the culture has changed and we’re going to be competing with everybody,” said head coach Matt Suffal.

The Comets senior class has finally embraced this change in culture too, helping the team buy-in to the vision coach Suffal has for the Dickson program.

Dickson quarterback Jzavionn Bennett said, “It’s mostly started with him coming in as our coach and with the culture that he’s set for us. We’ve started to buy into it and it’s really brought us a lot closer together. “

The culture isn’t the only change that coach Suffal has made either, as the Comets strength and conditioning program has seen an overhaul as well.

“We have a way bigger and way stronger o-line than we did last year, so we can protect the quarterback and the running back a lot better and we just feel like we’re getting better at every position. I think this year we’re more committed, bigger, stronger and ready to go,” said Dickson offensive lineman Chase Stewart.

