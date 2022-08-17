Texoma Local
Early voting for the OK Runoff Primary Election start Thursday

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Okla. (KXII) -Thursday is the beginning of early voting for Oklahoma’s Runoff Primary Election and Bryan County officials say they’re ready.

“We will be at the courthouse, you do not do early voting at your precincts,” said Assistant Secretary, Tanesha Robinson of the Bryan County Election Board.

Breaking down the ballot, statewide, the race all will be watching is an open U.S. Senate seat with Congressman Markwayne Mullin and former speaker of the Oklahoma House T.W. Shannon.

Mullin’s seat in congress is also up for grabs, that race pits State Representative Avery Frix against former Coalgate State Senator Josh Brecheen.

In the Oklahoma House, another open seat for District 21, Durant Accountant Cody Maynard and Choctaw Nation employee Dustin Reid.

Election officials remind you that Oklahoma has closed primaries.

“On a Republican, you can only vote [for] a Republican Party, the democrats have it, that independents can vote democrat,” said Robinson.

Locally on the ballot in Bryan county, voters will decide on a bond to build a new EMS station and a school bond in Caddo.

Plus voters in Bryan, Coal and Carter County will choose their county commissioners.

Robinson added that you “need to have a valid I.D., federal, state, or tribal and you need your voter I.D. card.”

Early voting hours on Thursday and Friday are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday voting hours are from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Election day is Tuesday, August 23.

Locations for early voting based by counties, click here.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

