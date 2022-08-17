First day of School for Sherman ISD

Sory Elementary in Sherman ready to welcome back students for first day of school.
Sory Elementary in Sherman ready to welcome back students for first day of school.(kxii)
By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wednesday was the first day of school for Sherman ISD and Ada Public Schools.

Many emotions went through the Sory Elementary drop off as parents dropped off their kids for their first day of school, excitement and tears were just a couple of emotions, and News 12 caught up with some of them on what they are most looking forward to.

“I’m feeling like how good it is to be here because I’m already being here being my best life on earth,” Sory Elementary Student Adrian Mays said.

“Seeing my friends and learning and that stuff,” Sory Elementary Student Ethan said.

Wednesday marked the start to a new school for one of the largest school districts in Texoma.

And with new school years, come new friendships and even superintendents.

“I feel very comfortable being in this position, I know everyday is a challenge but we have some amazing staff members working in this school district and some amazing parents and kids and so I’m just so thankful and excited about being here on this first day of school,” Superintendent for Sherman ISD Dr. Tyson Bennett said.

Dr. Bennett has been with Sherman ISD for 16 years, but this school year is his first as superintendent.

“We’ve been talking to our community, talking to our parents, our former graduates, our kids, asking them that question, what does it mean to be a Sherman Bearcat, I know what I believe, I believe that we are hardworking, I believe that we are intelligent, I believe that we have a great future ahead of us, I believe that we are excited for this first day of school, it’s great to be a Sherman Bearcat,” Dr. Bennett said.

Sherman hired 230 new staff members including 180 new teachers.

Not only is the first day of school nerve-wracking for teachers and students, but also parents.

“I am going to be extremely nervous, I’m gonna have many meltdowns, I’m gonna work and we are just gonna check on him through class dojo and try to let him be independent, so I guess I’ll just work and try to let him do him,” Adrian’s Mom Felicia Mays said.

“Are you gonna miss your mom? Yes but probably no,” Adrian said.

For Adrian, something he is most looking forward to is play time, and Kindergartener Ethan agrees.

“Why is recess your favorite activity? Because … I’m five.” Isaiah

“News 12 will bring you live updates Thursday morning in Ardmore for Ardmore Public Schools first day of school.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

