Highs in the 80s for Thursday

With more rain chances before noon Thursday.
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Walking out the door this Wednesday afternoon, it definitely did not feel like a cold front moved through Texoma. Many Texas counties still had temperatures in the 90s with heat index values still pushing 105 in some parts! Nevertheless, the cold front did bring a wind shift out of the north that has already been cooling off the northern Oklahoma counties. Come Thursday afternoon, all of Texoma will be enjoying normal average August temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Along with the cold front have been some pop up storms. Wednesday saw some of the northern Oklahoma counties getting a steady light rain into the afternoon. The rain will start firing back up heading into the overnight hours, this time chances of rain more likely along the Red River and over many Texas counties. By Thursday afternoon, skies will still be overcast but rain chances will diminish.

Heading into the weekend, Friday and Saturday will warm up. They’ll be ideal days for any outdoor activities. Come Sunday, Texoma’s best rain chances since June kick into gear as an area of low pressure brings in moisture from a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. Sunday through Tuesday looks like steady rainfall with Wednesday showing signs of the rain easing.

Most of Texoma could see 3-5 inches of rainfall by this time next week. Cooler temperatures in the 80s will prevail throughout next week.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

