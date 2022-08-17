Marshall County Deputies capture wanted fugitive

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Marshall County Deputies have captured a wanted fugitive accused of kidnaping and assault.

On Tuesday night, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office received information about a wanted fugitive from Grayson County named Clay Lee Jones.

Jones was wanted for Kidnapping and beating a woman in Grayson County.

Marshall County Deputies said as they approached Jones, he rammed two patrol vehicles without causing damage to the units because he struck the push bars. They said Jones then left in a stolen car from Kingston. They added a short pursuit ensued, and Jones abandoned the stolen car and fled on foot.

According to officials, the Marshall County Sherriff’s Office, Madill P.D., Kingston P.D., Light Horse P.D. and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded and began looking for Jones.

Officials said the victim of the stolen car had his vehicle returned.

The Marshall County Sherriff’s Office went on to thank citizens who called the office at day light who seen Jones moving through fields working his way back to Highway 377.

Deputies said they were able to be in the area and set a perimeter to contain fugitive Jones.

According to deputies, as fugitive Jones was moving through the fields, he made entry into at least two houses and quickly exited trying to avoid capture.

They claimed Jones made his way to a briar patch and attempted to hide, and deputies quickly caught up to him. Officials added that Jones actively resisted being taken into custody and had to be drug through the briar patch.

Jones was treated by the Marshall County Ambulance Service and was then transported to the Marshall County Detention Center where he will face justice on his charges in Marshall County, and then be extradited to Grayson County to face justice on his charges there.

