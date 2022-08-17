New apartment complex going up on land at the former Sherman Specialty Hospital

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The formerly known Medical Plaza Hospital, then Sherman Specialty Hospital, is already a pile of rubble.

“A lot of local people were born there, and it had really had a long history with the city but it had fallen into a state of disrepair such that it had really become an attractive nuisance for vagrants,” said Nate Strauch, the Sherman city spokesperson.

Sarah Sinclair, who lives across the street, said she’s been watching for what’s going on the land.

“My dad and I were going back and forth if it was going to be restaurants or apartments,” said Sinclair.

The city said the former Medical Plaza Hospital’s land will be large enough to fit a 274-unit apartment complex.

“We just have not been building apartments fast enough to keep up with the demand,” said Strauch.

Strauch said the city’s apartment occupancy rate is at 95 percent.

The city already put forward $400,000 to remove asbestos and help demolish the building.

“It takes a lot of time, adds a lot of time to the project, so that was something we had to deal with on this project,” said Strauch.

Sherman also recently invested an additional$400,000 to the site’s water, roads and sewer systems, explaining the funding comes from property taxes of homes near the development after the city expanded a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone to include the land.

“I’m never against growth for the city but what is a little concerning though is the congestion at this street and the intersection,” said Pamela Sinclair, a Sherman neighbor. “It’s an area that’s always been a little bit congested.”

The city said it always considers traffic concerns and sent the following statement to KXII:

“As long as driveways are in safe spots and the road onto which they spill are designed to handle the flow, that’s as far we take it.”

Sherman expects crews to finish construction on the development in the next two years.

