Teen injured in single-vehicle crash in Pushmataha Co.

A Valliant teenager was injured in a single-vehicle collision Wednesday morning in Pushmataha...
A Valliant teenager was injured in a single-vehicle collision Wednesday morning in Pushmataha County.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Valliant teenager was injured in a single-vehicle collision Wednesday morning in Pushmataha County.

Troopers said a 16-year-old from Valliant was driving a 2021 Honda Rancher on private property near Rufe Road, approximately 11 miles east of Rattan when the vehicle struck a ditch, lost control, and ejected the passenger around 6:15 a.m.

Troopers said the driver was not injured.

They said16-year-old passenger from Valliant was transported to McCurtain Memorial with head and internal injuries.

According to troopers, the condition of the driver was apparently normal around the time of the incident. They said the cause of the collision was due to inexperienced driving.

Investigators have not yet announced whether seat belts were used at the time of the incident.

