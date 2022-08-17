Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Woman arrested after assaulting reported thief

A young woman was arrested after assaulting a man accused of stealing from her Tuesday evening.
A young woman was arrested after assaulting a man accused of stealing from her Tuesday evening.(Paris Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A young woman was arrested after assaulting a man accused of stealing from her Tuesday evening.

Paris Police said they responded to a theft around 6:30 p.m. and met with the victim in the 2700 block of Lamar Avenue. They said Carolina Isabel Hernandez, 18, of Paris, reported that a man in the gym across the street had stolen her cell phone and social security card. They said the female then claimed she was going to assault the suspect with a knife and drove toward the gym.

Officers said they followed her to the gym and observed Hernandez chasing the reported suspect through the gym with a knife. The assaulted man said Hernandez had assaulted him with a metal bar.

Hernandez was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said she was booked and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

They added the theft remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If construction stays on track, the Ace Hardware and the convenience store will be open late...
Plans for old Denison Kroger store announced
A fossil hunter on a tributary feeding into the North Sulphur River noticed something odd...
30-foot prehistoric marine lizard uncovered in Fannin County
Oscar Manuel Garcia-Oseguera spent two years in jail waiting for a chance to tell the jury his...
Jury acquits man of murder in fatal Sherman stabbing
One man is in custody and another on the run after allegedly beating a woman in Whitesboro....
One man arrested, one on the run for kidnapping, robbery, and assault
A man who turned himself in to police, is now facing a murder charge for the death of a Colbert...
Man turns himself in for murdering brother, police say

Latest News

A local farmer talks about challenges he faces during the drought
Texoma’s extreme drought status takes a toll on farmers
A local farmer talks about challenges he faces during the drought
Drought impact
Carter County Courthouse (KXII)
The Family Shelter of Southern Oklahoma offers free help to anyone experiencing domestic violence
Bryan County EMS is seeking more than $5.5 million for a new facility.
Bryan County EMS seeking bond for new facility