Beloved Texoma veterinarian dies

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - People from all over the Texoma are mourning the loss of Dr. Friede Wells, the founder of Bryan County Animal Hospital.

Dr. Friede Wells has been known and loved by the community for over 55 years. After yesterday’s news of her passing, community members are remembering the good that she has done for their animals.

People have described veterinarian Dr. Friede Wells as compassionate and charismatic, along with other attributes that have impacted members of the community, including long-time Bryan County Animal Hospital customer Rhonda Jackson.

“This is Fiona May and if it wasn’t for Bryan County Animal Hospital, we would have lost her,” Jackson said. “With the wisdom and their knowledge that they have, and they all learned it from Dr. Wells, she’s gonna be deeply missed, very deeply missed.”

After founding the Bryan County Animal Hospital in 1966, Dr. Wells went on to impact many lives such as Chancey Smith, who currently works as a veterinary assistant and reception.

“She was a big part of my childhood growing up,” Smith said. “Before this clinic opened, we always went to Miss Friede, so I’ve known her since I was a little girl.”

The Bryan County Animal Hospital Facebook page made the announcement on Wednesday of Dr. Wells passing.

“Dr. Friede was a huge asset to our community, so her loss is definitely going to be felt not only throughout our veterinary field, but definitely the community of Durant as a whole.” said vet clinic worker Raven Whitfield.

Community members have posted on social media their love for Dr. Wells and the impact she left on them.

“When we went to her, she kind of made me realize that that’s what I wanted to do with my life was go save animals,” said Smith.

People in the community said they would continue to go to Dr. Wells due to her passion for the animals and knowing they could count on Dr. Wells even during challenging financial situations.

“Her clinic in general has helped a lot of people who just cannot really afford the needs they’re needing for their animals. With her, they have that and it puts a lot of people at ease,” said Smith.

According to the Bryan County Animal Hospital Facebook page, the family is asking for donations instead of flowers or food.

The post added they will be updating when a memorial service is set up.

