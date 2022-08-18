COALGATE, Okla. (KXII) - The Coalgate Wildcats believe they can be a playoff team heading into the 2022 season.

This team has suffered through three losing seasons since going 10-2 back in 2018. But this team returns a nice nucleus of players that showed some improvement last year in a tough district. And now, they are ready to take the next step.

“We have had a rough couple of seasons, but I think we will turn it around this year,” running back Jody Trevathan said. “I think everybody is ready to go.”

“We are more hard working, and have more dedication,” offensive lineman Caleb Perry said. “I feel like we have more athleticism and more athletic people on our team this year.”

Having more athleticism is something this Coalgate team is excited about. Not only that, but they enter a new district. They will have to face some tough competition at the top, but they are getting away from several teams that stood between them and the post-season the past couple of years.

“They are all real good,” head coach Nathan Hill said. “We get Kingston back and Davis is always good. Atoka is always good. Marietta and Tish are going to be a lot better than they were last year. So we are excited about it.”

