GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - The Gunter Tigers are coming off another great season with the idea that they would like to take it one step further in 2022.

Gunter made it all the way to the state championship game last year, coming up just one win short of another gold ball. This year, the Tigers return tons of talent and have plenty of fuel to the fire as they reload for another big season.

“The way it ended, we didn’t like how we went out last year,” running back Ashton Bennett said. “That has fueled our off-season. We have had a different edge this off-season, so I feel like we are coming in stronger this year.”

“The seniors on this team will motivate the younger kids,” offensive lineman Mason Peacock said. “We will just be more motivated all around to know we have a chance to go back to AT&T Stadium.”

“We are really proud of what we did last year and what we accomplished,” head coach Jake Fieszel said. “This year’s team, we have a new bunch of seniors and a new bunch of goals. We just have to focus on every single day and get better and see what happens.”

The Tigers must replace a few of the key contributors from last season, but many are back. Head coach Jake Fieszel believes this team has it’s own special qualities that should make this Tiger team tough to contend with.

“Overall I think this is probably one of our fastest and strongest groups that we’ve had,” Fieszel said. “We are excited about that. How that transitions to out on the field, that’s something we’ll have to see what happens. As far as our strength and our speed, I like where we are at. We have to go out there and be good football players.”

