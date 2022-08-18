Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Lightning hits SUV full of on-duty detectives

The lightning bolt left behind two holes in the driver's side roof and fried the electrical...
The lightning bolt left behind two holes in the driver's side roof and fried the electrical system.(Department of Public Safety)
By David Baker and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) – Three on-duty detectives with the Arizona Department of Public Safety had a scare over the weekend.

According to the department, lighting struck their SUV as they were driving on the interstate toward Phoenix.

The on-duty detectives said they felt a shock and experienced tingling sensations, but none of them were seriously hurt, DPS said.

Their Dodge Durango, on the other hand, wasn’t so lucky.

The lightning bolt left behind two holes in the driver’s side roof and fried the electrical system.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young woman was arrested after assaulting a man accused of stealing from her Tuesday evening.
Woman arrested after assaulting reported thief
There's new body camera footage from the day Katie Palmer was hit with a truck
New DPS body camera footage from day Katie Palmer was hit
Oscar Manuel Garcia-Oseguera spent two years in jail waiting for a chance to tell the jury his...
Jury acquits man of murder in fatal Sherman stabbing
If construction stays on track, the Ace Hardware and the convenience store will be open late...
Plans for old Denison Kroger store announced
The demand for cars is high and supply is low, which is causing car prices to rise
Car shortages lead to industry changes

Latest News

On Thursday morning, the Sherman Police Department announced they are searching for a scammer...
Sherman Police search for scammer suspect
The Bureau of Land Management is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an...
5 wild horses found shot, killed in Nevada
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks for a receiver against the Jacksonville...
AP source: Browns QB Watson settles for 11-game suspension
The Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg departs court,...
Trump Organization CFO pleads guilty in tax evasion case
In this image provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy hosts talks with UN chief, Turkey leader