Meet the candidates running for Oklahoma House District 21

DURANT, Oklah. (KXII) - Running for District 21 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives is accountant Cody Maynard.

“Every law we pass, it has usually a financial impact on our communities and to be able to help on both ends of that,” said Maynard.

And Oklahoma native and Choctaw Nation employee, Dustin Reid.

“I’ve got a background in bringing good paying jobs to our community, I’ve done a lot for tourism, small business development, developing our workforce here in Texoma,” said Reid.

Both said they don’t support recreational marijuana use and are eager to end illegal marijuana operations.

“Cutting out the bad actors, you know, and decrease the wild wild west that it is right,” said Reid.

“We have to do our work right now to close the illegal operations because I have no problem with proper medical marijuana,” said Maynard.

The two differ on what they said they’ll tackle first in office.

Maynard added he wants to focus on the state’s finances and push to raise funds for the state’s pension systems, specifically for teachers and firefighters.

“They’re serving our community every day and we need to make sure as Oklahoma and we fund their pensions as they need to be funded,” said Maynard.

Reid said he would address teacher shortages, assist students choosing to go to trade schools after graduation, support local businesses and tackle record inflation.

“Our families down here in Texoma are struggling and anything that we could do to put more money in their pockets and decrease the rapid federal spending I think would help our Texoma families here,” said Reid.

And after Governor Stitt pushed to rework tribal gaming compacts...

“I think the best approach to all of the compacts between the tribal nations and governor, we should all come to the table and work collaboratively because we are stronger together,” said Reid.

“I believe that we’re supposed to be people of our word. We need to honor the compacts we have in place,” said Maynard.

The runoff is Tuesday, but if you want to get a head start and vote early you can do so tomorrow from 8 am to 6 pm and Saturday from 8 am to 2 pm.

The former seat holder, Dustin Roberts, reached his term limit and retired.

