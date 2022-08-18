Texoma Local
Sherman Police search for scammer suspect

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Thursday morning, the Sherman Police Department announced they are searching for a scammer suspect.

Police said the person in the photo is the suspect in a Forgery of Financial Instrument investigation. They pointed that although the suspect made efforts to hide his face, his distinctive tattoos are clearly visible.

Sherman P.D. advised anyone who can identify this person to contact Detective Riffe at 903-892-7341.

