Thursday Showers for Texoma

Cooler temperatures Thursday brought some isolated showers this morning mostly south of the Red River. Rain totals were mainly less than an inch, but it helped cool off Texoma even more with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s today.

Texoma will dry out and warm up Friday and Saturday into the weekend. They’ll be the best days to get outside as the rain will return Sunday and last into next Wednesday. An area of low pressure rolling off the Rockies will interact with rich Gulf of Mexico moisture to bring numerous showers & storms to all of Texoma. Off and on showers and storms expected during this period with intensity the strongest on Sunday and Monday. By the middle of next week, Texoma is expected to see 3-5 inches of rain and temperatures will remain in the 80s.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

