US announces new efforts against monkeypox

New, reported monkeypox cases have jumped over 20% worldwide in one week. (CNN, WHO, POOL)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (CNN) - The Biden administration is ramping up its efforts against monkeypox.

On Thursday, U.S. health officials announced an additional 1.8 million doses of the monkeypox vaccine will soon be available.

They are planning to make the vaccine available onsite at large-scale gatherings of gay and bisexual men, a community hard-hit by the virus. They’re also outlining a plan to make treatment for monkeypox more accessible.

More than 13,500 cases have now been found in the U.S.

While intimate contact is the highest-risk form of spread, the White House says other populations could also become more vulnerable to monkeypox, including college students, sports teams and children at day care centers.

