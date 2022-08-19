Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

AMC re-releases ‘Grease’ in tribute to Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John died earlier this month, but her film legacy lives on this weekend in select...
Olivia Newton-John died earlier this month, but her film legacy lives on this weekend in select theaters.(MGN Online / Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Following Olivia Newton-John’s death earlier this month, AMC Theaters is re-releasing the classic film “Grease,” in which she starred with John Travolta.

This weekend, 135 theaters will show the 1978 film adaptation of the musical, with tickets costing just $5, and $1 from each ticket will go to breast cancer research.

Newton-John died Aug. 8 after several bouts with cancers over the years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People from all over the Texoma are mourning the loss of Dr. Friede Wells, the founder of Bryan...
Beloved Texoma veterinarian dies
The demand for cars is high and supply is low, which is causing car prices to rise
Car shortages lead to industry changes
On Thursday morning, the Sherman Police Department announced they are searching for a scammer...
Sherman Police search for forgery suspect
The city said the former Sherman Specialty Hospital’s land will be large enough to fit a...
New apartment complex going up on land at the former Sherman Specialty Hospital
Schools across Texas receive their accountability ratings from TEA
Grayson County school districts receive TEA accountability ratings

Latest News

While in this building filming, a YouTuber found the body, investigators said.
YouTuber finds mummified body in abandoned building while filming video
YouTuber finds mummified body in abandoned building while filming video
FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally...
Judge: Prosecutors cannot enforce Michigan’s abortion ban
FILE - In this photo provided by the Alexandria Sheriff's Office is El Shafee Elsheikh who is...
Islamic State ‘Beatle’ gets life term for US hostage deaths