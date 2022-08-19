Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

‘Beatle’ Elsheikh gets life term for deaths of US hostages

A notorious Islamic State member was found guilty of hostage taking resulting in the deaths of...
A notorious Islamic State member was found guilty of hostage taking resulting in the deaths of Americans James Foley, Steven Sotloff, Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller.(US Army)
By MATTHEW BARAKAT
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A British man nicknamed one of The Beatles by his captives because of his English accent has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the deaths of four U.S. hostages captured by the Islamic State.

Prosecutors say El Shafee Elsheikh is the most notorious member of the Islamic State ever to be convicted at trial in a U.S. court.

A jury found him guilty of hostage taking resulting in the deaths of Americans James Foley, Steven Sotloff, Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller.

All but Mueller were executed in videotaped beheadings circulated online.

Roughly two dozen Westerners were taken captive a decade ago by a notorious group of captors nicknamed “The Beatles” for their British accents.

Surviving witnesses testified about beatings, torture and other acts of cruelty.

Elsheikh lawyer said at Friday’s sentencing hearing that he is appealing the conviction.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People from all over the Texoma are mourning the loss of Dr. Friede Wells, the founder of Bryan...
Beloved Texoma veterinarian dies
The demand for cars is high and supply is low, which is causing car prices to rise
Car shortages lead to industry changes
On Thursday morning, the Sherman Police Department announced they are searching for a scammer...
Sherman Police search for forgery suspect
The city said the former Sherman Specialty Hospital’s land will be large enough to fit a...
New apartment complex going up on land at the former Sherman Specialty Hospital
Schools across Texas receive their accountability ratings from TEA
Grayson County school districts receive TEA accountability ratings

Latest News

In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the...
Yellowstone says foot in hot spring linked to July 31 death
Ethel Diehl hasn’t let her age stop her from doing what she loves.
Woman celebrating 100th birthday still raises and sells cattle
FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally...
Judge: Prosecutors cannot enforce Michigan’s abortion ban
Utah’s ban on transgender kids in youth sports has been put on hold after a judge allowed a...
Utah’s ban on transgender kids in youth sports put on hold