Cooler start to the weekend

What a week it’s been in Texoma. From triple digit heat, to mid-week rainfall, to highs in the lower 90s to start the weekend on Friday. There’s been a considerable warm-up since Thursday’s cooler temperatures. That warming trend will continue into Saturday as the high will be mid to upper-90s. Still, not bad for summer temperatures.

But forget about the temperatures as there is only one thing on everybody’s mind in Texoma: the rain. We got decent amounts of rain on Thursday. I received reports from our more rural areas with reports of 1-2 inches of rain. Prepare for more. Starting Saturday evening some pop-up storms will begin to form over Texoma. This will be fueled by a low-pressure system over Oklahoma that will bring in moisture from a potential tropical cyclone moving towards the Texas coast. This combination will provide Texoma with its multi-day rain event that will be at its heaviest all day Sunday and Monday. Rain will continue through Tuesday and throughout Wednesday as it winds down.

This is great news for Texoma as our current drought is extreme to exceptional. Enjoy your Friday evening as it will be our last dry evening for days.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

