Grayson County school districts receive TEA accountability ratings

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Grades are in across the state of Texas, including Grayson County. The Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings for the last school year.

The ratings are available on TEA’S website for parents to view.

Just like the students, schools were given a letter grade to rate their overall academic performance.

News 12 asked Denison’s Director of Curriculum and Instruction, Shonda Cannon about the grading system.

She said, “Each district has an overall grade, and then there are 3 domains.”

The 3 domain categories are on student achievement, school progress, and closing the gap.

Cannon said, “and that’s where we look at, we look at the data from different sub pops”

The sub categories range from race , economic status, and even special education services.

The overall ratings vary in Grayson County.

Howe and Gunter ISD received an overall grade of an ‘A’, Pottsboro ISD scored a ‘B’, and Sherman and Denison ISD both received a ‘C’.

Cannon responded to this score and said, “This grade does not define the work that is done in our school. Our schools are much more than a single grade that represents what students did on one day on a standardized test.”

The standardized test results that were evaluated by the TEA, were the STAAR test, as well as the SAT and ACT.

Cannon expressed, “What TEA is doing is, they’re taking all of the work of every student, in each building and they’re relegating a single grade to the performance of every student in the building.”

Cannon says that when evaluating the success of Denison schools, parents should consider more than their accountability rating.

She said, “I think our parents are more concerned about: is my student making growth, are teachers teaching rigorous, engaging lessons, are we helping each student achieve their potential... most definitely yes!”

This year marks the return of TEA accountability ratings, since before the pandemic, in 2019.

If you want to look at your student’s schools’ accountability rating, visit Texas School Report Cards | Texas Education Agency (txschools.gov).

