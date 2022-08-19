KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - Big changes are in store for the Kingston Redskins.

Brad Hill takes over as the new head coach, and he will lead a team that graduated a huge senior class and they have some holes to fill. But the Redskins have some young talent coming up, that should allow this team to be in the mix in district 2A-4.

“We are younger than we were last year,” defensive end Aiden Donnell said. “We graduated a lot of seniors, but we are still doing pretty good. All of our young guys are stepping up and doing what they can to help the team.”

“We graduated a lot last year and we have new coaches,” receiver Eli Oliger said. “So it’s pretty much a reset. It’s new for all of us. But we are all getting into it. It’s pretty good.”

“We have some talent in that senior class but we are really young overall,” head coach Brad Hill said. “We are trying to get better every single day. That’s the process, be better tomorrow than we are today and be tough. That’s what we are trying to do.”

Kingston has an entirely new district this year after moving down from 3A to 2A. They face some familiar teams that they have seen in the past, and will renew some old rivalries. Kingston still has big goals. They always do. Hill says that if everything goes according to plan, this team could make some noise at the end of the season.

“Just be the best most complete team we can be,” Hill said. “If we can do that, I think we will be a playoff team. It is a process and we have to get better each day, step by step. That’s what they are doing. They are invested in the weight room. They are invested in practice. That’s all I can ask of them. I think we have a bunch of tough players here and we are looking forward to the season.”

