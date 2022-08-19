Texoma Local
Multi-agency investigation results in historic meth seizure

A multi-agency investigation has resulted in one of the largest methamphetamine seizures in...
A multi-agency investigation has resulted in one of the largest methamphetamine seizures in state history.(Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA (KXII) - A multi-agency investigation has resulted in one of the largest methamphetamine seizures in state history.

Mark Woodward, Spokesman for the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN), said an investigation began in July targeting a drug trafficking organization moving large quantities of meth from Mexico into central and southern Oklahoma.

“The investigation led to Search Warrants being served this week at several locations where shipments of meth were being stored upon arrival in Oklahoma.” said Woodward.

According to Woodward, the Search Warrants resulted in the seizure of 589 pounds of meth with a street value of nearly $3 million. Woodward claimed this is one of the largest meth seizures in state history.

He added four firearms were seized, and five individuals have been arrested. Woodward said more arrests are expected as this investigation remains ongoing.

“The significance of this seizure cannot be overstated as meth continues to kill more Oklahomans than any other drug,” OBN Director Donnie Anderson said. “This seizure of nearly 270 kilos of meth no doubt saved countless lives throughout our state.”

According to the OBN’s press release on Friday, agencies assisting in the investigation include the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, the Ardmore Police Department, the US Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The case reportedly remains active, so no names or addresses are being released at this time.

