Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Report: ’21-’22 school year saw most gun violence in a decade

The report shows there were 193 instances of gunfire between Aug. 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022.
The report shows there were 193 instances of gunfire between Aug. 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022.(CBS 8 San Diego / YouTube)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new report shows no school year in nearly a decade in the United States saw as much gunfire as last year.

Everytown for Gun Safety, a non-partisan group that advocates against gun violence, published the report.

It shows there were 193 instances of gunfire between Aug. 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022.

That’s more than double the total from the previous year. No other year going back to 2013-2014 ever had more than 75 incidents of gunfire.

The report said homicides, assaults, suicides and suicide attempts make up nearly 60% of all gun violence at schools.

The authors of the report found most school shootings are carried out by a student or former student at a school, and usually, the guns used come from the student’s home.

Because of this, the authors of the report say most shootings are preventable by keeping guns secured, locking school doors and gates and taking care of students in distress.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People from all over the Texoma are mourning the loss of Dr. Friede Wells, the founder of Bryan...
Beloved Texoma veterinarian dies
The demand for cars is high and supply is low, which is causing car prices to rise
Car shortages lead to industry changes
On Thursday morning, the Sherman Police Department announced they are searching for a scammer...
Sherman Police search for forgery suspect
Schools across Texas receive their accountability ratings from TEA
Grayson County school districts receive TEA accountability ratings
The city said the former Sherman Specialty Hospital’s land will be large enough to fit a...
New apartment complex going up on land at the former Sherman Specialty Hospital

Latest News

Walmart, the nation’s largest employer, is expanding its abortion coverage for employees,...
Walmart expands abortion coverage for employees
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina speaks on April 15, 2019. He is is currently...
Judge won’t let Graham delay testimony in election probe
FILE - People wait in a TSA line at the John F. Kennedy International Airport on June 28, 2022,...
Buttigieg warns airlines to help travelers or face new rules
A famous hotel that inspired the film “Dirty Dancing” burned down this week in New York....
VIDEO: Famed hotel that inspired ‘Dirty Dancing’ destroyed by fire