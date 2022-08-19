Texoma Local
Sherman drivers fill their tanks for $2.38

Americans for Prosperity Texas and Congressman Pat Fallon partner together to put gas for one...
Americans for Prosperity Texas and Congressman Pat Fallon partner together to put gas for one hour $2.38, the national average per gallon the day before President Biden took office.(kxii)
By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - For one hour, and one hour only, drivers from all over came out to Lone Star Valero off of South Highway 75 Friday afternoon to fill up their gas tank for $2.38.

The national average per gallon the day before President Biden took office.

Drivers came to the Lone Star Valero to fill up their cars.

For some customers, Friday was the first time this summer they filled their gas tank all the way up, and some drivers even came twice to fill up all their cars to make sure they didn’t miss the opportunity.

“I’m taking advantage of everything I can, we don’t get this break every time and too often,” Driver Bessie Andrews said.

Gas at one Sherman station was $2.38, the average price it sold at in January 2021.

“Gas was $2.38 the last day President Trump was in office, so we are gonna make it $2.38 again,” Congressman Pat Fallon said.

Americans for Prosperity Texas and Congressman Pat Fallon partnered together for what they said, is to highlight the true cost of Washington’s bad policies and how inflation is hurting families.

“Inflation isn’t just temporary, this is something folks have been dealing with all summer,” State Director for AFP Genevieve Collins said.

AFP paid the difference in unleaded gas.

“Families are going to spend $2,000 more a year on gasoline because of Joe Biden’s policies,” Congressman Fallon said.

1,983 gallons of gas were given to the first 200 cars Friday afternoon.

“It’s really hard out here, especially for someone like me that’s disabled and on fixed income, you know we need every break that we can get,” Andrews said. “Oh this gives me extra money to go buy a little extra groceries.”

Like Andrews, this was Jordan Lucas’ second time filling up his cars at this price.

“I heard about this, this is my second time filling up today, you know my second car so I’m just thankful,” Lucas said. “I drive for a living so all these gas prices have cost me thousands of dollars so it’s hard to live.”

Americans for Prosperity Texas will be going to different gas stations across the state of Texas and Sherman just might be on the list of returning cities.

