TIOGA, Texas (KXII) - The Tioga Bulldogs are looking to take the next step under the direction of head coach Chad Rogers.

This will be Rogers second year leading this Bulldog team, as Tioga returns several key players from a squad that made the playoffs a year ago, with 9 starters back on both sides of the ball. Tioga goes into the season with a desire for more.

“We are definitely more hungry,” running back Chase Evans said. “We are more fueled. We want to get that first gold ball for 11 man.”

“It drove us,” offensive lineman Caden Pelley said. “We wanted to get stronger in the weight room. We made a big emphasis on track this year. We were running every day. We lifted every day. We have been working really hard, woke up every morning really early just to get out here.”

“We have to stay hungry,” head coach Chad Rogers said. “You don’t want to get full and I think that might have happened last year. We weren’t picked very high in the district and ended up 3rd in the district and getting into the playoffs. That might have been satisfaction and gave us a lack of hunger that you have to stay hungry. Every week we have to stay hungry regardless of what success we have. Our expectations are extremely high.”

Tioga’s district had a bit of an overhaul. Collinsville and Lindsay are gone, with Whitewright and Nocona coming in. It’s a challenging league, but one the Bulldogs believe they have a chance to compete in, for the district title. And now that they are in a familiar system, there is a belief that this team could take a big step forward.

“Anytime you do something that you don’t have to learn from the beginning has to pay off,” Rogers said. “Younger kids are coming through. Our JV went 7-1-1. We are expecting to have a great year.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.