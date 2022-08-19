What to do if an unknown AirTag is tracking you

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Apple launched the AirTag in 2021, a new technology to track luggage, keys, backpacks, and other personal items.

“With technology that’s designed for good purposes, people use it for illegal or criminal things,” said Sherman Police’s Public Information Officer, Sgt. Brett Mullen.

Police said people can use AirTags to track vehicles or even people.

If an AirTag is tracking you, Apple said it will send a privacy warning.

There are a few places police recommend you look, like your purse, if you have one, or your vehicle, including its bumper or gas tank door.

“I wouldn’t travel home because then whoever is the owner of that if there still tracking, they’ll be able to locate where you live,” said Mullen.

Instead, go to the police or stay in a public area to look for the device.

“Especially, if you believe it’s for malicious purposes, it’s not a mistake or anything like that,” said Mullen.

If you find the AirTag, police said to bring it to them, but try not to put your fingerprints on it so police can track it back to the owner, who could face charges of unlawful installation of a tracking device or stalking.

Since releasing the AirTag, Apple said it released precision finding and sound alerts on the Find My app to pinpoint unknown AirTags, and is working with law enforcement on cases to identify the owners.

Since launching its product, Apple released a statement and information about what to do if you’re tracked.

