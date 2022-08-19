Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Woman celebrating 100th birthday still raises and sells cattle

Ethel Diehl turned 100 on Aug. 4, but got another celebration Aug. 18 in Salina when she went to sale some of her cattle.
By Austin Morton and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – Age is no factor for 100-year-old Ethel Diehl. She still prefers to work, raising and selling cattle.

“I prefer working to just doing nothing, watching TV, you know, or reading books,” she told KWCH. “I want to do my work first and then I have my evenings for that.”

Diehl turned 100 on Aug. 4 but was treated to another birthday celebration this week while selling her cattle in Kansas.

Having lived on a dairy farm as a child, Diehl has been around livestock most of her life, and she’s been raising cattle for the better part of a century.

“I’ve always done it since I got married in 1944,” Diehl said. “Because I lived on a farm, married a farmer, always had cattle, still do.”

She said staying active helps her manage the farm, even after her husband’s death.

“Because I worked and got in and out of four-wheel-drive trucks and things like that, I had the muscular ability to continue,” she said. “Never spent a day where I didn’t work, unless I was ill.”

The working mentality is also what Diehl believes the younger generations should adopt to have long and prosperous lives.

“Work. It’s a great benefit,” she said. “You need to be active, be a participant in what you’re doing. And really, you have to enjoy it. There’s all kinds of jobs, and what suits one does not suit another.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People from all over the Texoma are mourning the loss of Dr. Friede Wells, the founder of Bryan...
Beloved Texoma veterinarian dies
The demand for cars is high and supply is low, which is causing car prices to rise
Car shortages lead to industry changes
On Thursday morning, the Sherman Police Department announced they are searching for a scammer...
Sherman Police search for forgery suspect
The city said the former Sherman Specialty Hospital’s land will be large enough to fit a...
New apartment complex going up on land at the former Sherman Specialty Hospital
Schools across Texas receive their accountability ratings from TEA
Grayson County school districts receive TEA accountability ratings

Latest News

A notorious Islamic State member was found guilty of hostage taking resulting in the deaths of...
‘Beatle’ Elsheikh gets life term for deaths of US hostages
In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the...
Yellowstone says foot in hot spring linked to July 31 death
FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally...
Judge: Prosecutors cannot enforce Michigan’s abortion ban
Utah’s ban on transgender kids in youth sports has been put on hold after a judge allowed a...
Utah’s ban on transgender kids in youth sports put on hold