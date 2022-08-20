Texoma Local
Anna Coyotes Preview
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ANNA, Texas (KXII) - The Anna Coyotes are looking forward to the upcoming football season.

Anna went 7-3 last year but missed the playoffs because of that mega-district they were in with Argyle, Melissa and Paris. This year, Anna moves into a more manageable league where they believe they’ll have a good shot at getting into post-season play. It’s all on the table as this team rolls into it’s second season behind Seth Parr.

“Last year’s team was new to Coach Parr,” offensive tackle Lane White said. “He was a new coach and we were still installing everything. Now, it has been over a year. We know exactly what is going on.”

“We really did a great job coming up with a 7-3 record,” head coach Seth Parr said. “That hasn’t been done here in a long time. Hopefully we just build on that. Expect to win is our biggest thing. Don’t go out there hoping. You have prepared and have done everything you can to get yourself in a position that you expect to win. That’s where we are with this group. Know that you can go out there and do it.”

“In the summer, a lot of us were getting together, having a great time,” nose guard Cobie Miller said. “We were basically building a bond. I think we learned to push each other in the weight room or outside. It’s a great work ethic that we have built here.”

