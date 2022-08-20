Important Reminders for Texoma’s Rain Event

Texoma has needed rain all summer long and we’re about to get quite a bit. Storms will begin to move into Texoma Saturday evening and continue for multiple days in Texoma. Sunday and Monday will see the most rainfall due to plenty of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. The rain will lessen on Tuesday into Wednesday before moving out of Texoma completely.

Our main concern now is the potential for flooding. Flood Watches went into place Saturday afternoon and last until Sunday evening / Monday morning. All Texas counties and the southwestern Oklahoma counties are affected by these Flood Watches.

This is due to the rapid rate of rainfall combined with the drought conditions in Texoma. The ground is so dry that it cannot absorb the rain fast enough, which will cause runoff and lead to potential flooding. Be mindful if you are out driving Sunday and Monday. Would be wise to run any errands Saturday.

Keep an eye on the KXII Weather Authority App for use of the radar that will let you know where it is raining the hardest in Texoma. We’ll be updating you constantly as this storm develops.

Stay safe Texoma and let’s hope for just the right amount of rain.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

