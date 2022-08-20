Texoma Local
Meet the candidates running for Oklahoma’s 2nd congressional district

By Kayla Holt
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Two candidates are hoping to fill the vacancy in Oklahoma’s congressional district 2.

Running is former Oklahoma Senator Josh Brecheen, who expressed his values and said, “I have a record as a true conservative, I also have a record that is based upon trust and truth. I don’t run political theatre, I’m not just telling people what I think they want to hear.”

His opponent is Oklahoma Representative, Avery Frix who said, “I always want to put America first, we’re going to stand with President Trump’s America first, agenda. I’m committed to all 28 counties across the district. We’ve been working from the very beginning of the campaign. We will never back down, we will always standup and fight for our values.”

Both candidates said they are passionate about inflation, which Brecheen said is his first priority if elected, stating, “Everything is costing more, and so the way that you restore the true weight of that dollar is you have to stop overspending.”

As for Frix, he said, “First and foremost, we have got to secure our southern border. Right now there’s so much fentanyl coming across our southern border.”

Another topic both candidates addressed was McGirt v Oklahoma.

Brucheen said, “This McGirt issue has to be solved and we have to have people do the right thing for the right reasons, not because of a campaign.”

Frix said, “I’m the candidate of law and order in this race. we’ve got to have law and order.”

The polls open for voters on Tuesday, August 23rd.

