RINGLING, Okla. (KXII) - The Ringling Blue Devils are looking to reload a roster that took them to the state championship game last year.

Ringling brings back a couple of key players, namely quarterback Karson Daniel and running back Kaden Barron, but they are starting over in the offensive line and at receiver. But Ringling has been down this road before, and they are usually pretty good at restocking the depth chart.

“It’s been like this the last three years,” quarterback Karson Daniel said. “We have lost a big group of seniors. We have young kids that are just as good as coming out here and filling those spots. I think we have more speed than we did last year.”

“We lost a lot of people last year, a big senior class,” running back Kaden Barron said. “I think this year we will have a little more speed and a lot less size than what we saw last year. As long as we focus on our technique, we will be just as good as we have been.”

No matter who is in the lineup, the Blue Devils maintain that expectation. They expect to be a playoff team. They expect to contend for a title. And head coach Phil Koons acknowledges that that could happen, but these Blue Devils might not be a finished product right out of the gate.

“We just have to get better week by week,” head coach Phil Koons said. “We are not going to be able to pick up where we left off because we just don’t have the kids with that experience. We don’t have that offensive line. With the quarterback leadership and our tailback, I think offensively our skill positions will be fine. We just have to figure out how to block for them. Defensively, I think we might surprise some people.”

