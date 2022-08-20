Texoma Local
Tackling Injury Prevention

A look at injury prevention
By Hunter Smith
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(KXII) -The fall sports season has arrived, as athletes across Texoma take the field in preparation for 2022. But as the season returns, so does the risk of injuries.

”Most of the time it’s usually leg cramps and just things dealing with hydration,” said Denison High School Athletic Trainer, Christian Cabello. “A lot of strain just from the wear and tear on the muscle.”

Most athletes spend the summertime training and doing their best to be in shape for the start of fall practice. However, the change in pace can be a challenge for anyone.

”You still can’t simulate the banging of playing football,” said Sean Cooper, owner of C4 Sports Performance. “You can’t simulate the pounding of playing football.”

”Obviously going on the field it’s a lot more hitting, a lot more dynamic,” said Cabello.

Even returning to the classroom can present challenges athletes must adjust to.

”You know you sit for eight hours, six hours a day, your shoulders are more internally rotated,” said Cooper. “Now we got to make sure we get that posture back opened up, because when the shoulders are tight, everything’s going to be vulnerable including the elbow, then down to the wrist. You know, there’s direct work you can do on the posterior shoulder. There’s direct work you can do on the groin. There’s direct work we can do for the abductors, really working ankle mobility.”

Programs across Texoma are taking the necessary steps to focus on preventing injuries, keeping their athletes as healthy as possible.

”Number one is sleep,” said Cooper. “So much of the recovery goes on when you’re sleeping.”

”Get them loose. We’re going through dynamic stretching, that’s going to be key,” said Cabello. “Pretty quick warm up that’s dynamic in everything that they’re going to be doing. Rolling out and hitting the bands again just so that we’re keeping those muscles loose.”

The high school football season kicks off on Friday, August 26.

A look at injury prevention
