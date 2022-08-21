Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

3 Indiana State University students killed in car crash

According to a release from the university’s athletics department, five people were in the...
According to a release from the university’s athletics department, five people were in the vehicle when it crashed, including several football players.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State University says three students have died in a single-vehicle accident.

According to a release from the university’s athletics department, five people were in the vehicle when it crashed, including several football players.

Police were working to identify the three who died.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said the crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Riley, Indiana.

The vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree. It was on fire when deputies arrived.

Two passengers were able to be freed from the vehicle and were being treated for serious injuries, Plasse said.

The driver and two other passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Riley is about 10 miles from the university’s Terre Haute campus.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman PD located a man named Dennis Bowles on the scene and Officers were told by many...
Sherman shooting leaves one man dead
Driver, Vaughn Days and his passenger were transported to a local hospital where Days was later...
Single-vehicle crash leaves one dead in Denison
Americans for Prosperity Texas and Congressman Pat Fallon partner together to put gas for one...
Sherman drivers fill their tanks for $2.38
According to DPS, Gomez passed in a no-passing zone and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fatal crash on FM-121 in Tioga
A multi-agency investigation has resulted in one of the largest methamphetamine seizures in...
Multi-agency investigation results in historic meth seizure