Fatal crash on FM-121 in Tioga

According to DPS, Gomez passed in a no-passing zone and was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to DPS, Gomez passed in a no-passing zone and was pronounced dead at the scene.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIOGA, Texas (KXII) -A fatal crash in Tioga on FM-121 near Vaughan Rd.

Before 1 p.m. on August 20, driver Brandon Jordy Ramirez who was driving a truck with a trailer hitched was headed westbound on FM-121, when motorcyclist Demonte Gomez who was traveling eastbound struck Ramirez.

According to DPS, Gomez passed in a no-passing zone and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tioga Fire says 121 was shut down for over three hours due to the crash, which has since been reopened.

