Love County’s annual boots and badges blood drive

With Meredith McCown and Meteorologist Tom Hale.
By Kayla Holt
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -Love County’s first responders hosted their annual boots and badges blood drive on August 20.

“The fire department is winning right now,” said Eastside Volunteer Fire Department, Fire Chief Joey Speer.

Every year the county’s fire department and police department go head to head to see who can bring in the most donors.

“The most people we recruit to come in, is how we win,” said Speer.

Speer adds that the boots and badges blood drive also helps outside Love County, “we’re just trying to rebuild that blood supply.”

Which means a lot to mobile phlebotomist, Shanon Strain, since dealing with the nation’s blood shortage.

“If people don’t donate, if we don’t have donors, we don’t have blood on our hospital shelves. If anyone needs surgery, there is no blood,” added Strain.

But why is there a blood shortage?

“I think it’s because COVID, but we take the right precautions to make sure our donors are safe and have a good experience,” Strain said.

As for the competition, Speer says, “we won, I don’t think we’ve been beat yet, so the fire departments are victorious.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

