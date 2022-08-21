Sherman shooting leaves one man dead

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -One man was pronounced dead after multiple gunshot wounds in Sherman.

Around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Sherman Police responded to shots fired on the 800 block of East Scott Street.

On scene, officers found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was then transported to a local hospital, where he later passed.

Sherman PD located a man named Dennis Bowles on the scene and Officers were told by many witnesses that Bowles had shot the victim.

Due to evidence and information collected by Sherman Detectives, Bowles was arrested for murder and remains in the Grayson County Jail.

