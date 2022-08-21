Single-vehicle crash leaves one dead in Denison
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A Denison crash leaves one man dead.
On the night of August 20, the Denison Police Department responded to the 4000 block of Texoma Parkway for a single-vehicle crash.
Driver, Vaughn Days and his passenger were transported to a local hospital where Days was later pronounced dead.
Denison PD says this crash is under investigation.
