Single-vehicle crash leaves one dead in Denison

Driver, Vaughn Days and his passenger were transported to a local hospital where Days was later pronounced dead.
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A Denison crash leaves one man dead.

On the night of August 20, the Denison Police Department responded to the 4000 block of Texoma Parkway for a single-vehicle crash.

Driver, Vaughn Days and his passenger were transported to a local hospital where Days was later pronounced dead.

Denison PD says this crash is under investigation.

Sherman PD located a man named Dennis Bowles on the scene and Officers were told by many...
Sherman shooting leaves one man dead
Republican candidates Josh Brecheen and Avery Frix prepare for Oklahoma's 2nd congressional...
Meet the candidates running for Oklahoma’s 2nd congressional district
Called the “Grandmother of Juneteenth.” lifelong teacher and activist Opal Lee worked for...
“Grandmother of Juneteenth” visits Ardmore in preparation to build museum