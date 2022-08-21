Texoma Local
Texoma musical community comes together to help Pottsboro man in need

Hill was reunited with his musical friends after enduring a life changing incident.
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Kickback Backyard in Denison hosted a benefit where Texomans came together to support an old friend in need.

“After you’ve been upside down on the 4-wheeler it’s nice to be right side up with them,” said Lex Hill of Pottsboro.

Ashley Weaver, Operating Partner at Kickbacks said Hill “can’t work and he can’t earn money.

Hill fractured three vertebrae and ten ribs were either broken or fractured.

“To be walking three weeks later, I’m blessed,” said Hill.

While Hill recovers, his friends put on a benefit to help him get by.

“People coming together for me, I’m speechless,” Hill said.

And they’re hoping to bring in music lovers from all over Texoma.

“Hoping that we fill this place, I mean but two or three hundred people I’m sure hoping comes out tonight,” said Randall Gartman, friend of Hill.

At the benefit, there was something for everyone.

“We wanted to make sure that we as a community came together, offered up some auction items,” added Gartman.

That includes guitars, posters signed by Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley, and much more.

Gartman added, “have a great time with some really great musicians, I mean we got some pretty heavy hitters, I think.

While there’s not a set monetary goal, Hill’s friends say anything will help.

“He’s in a bad position and we’ve been praying for him a lot, if you knew Lex like we all know Lex, he is full of life, he is smiles, he has always been energetic, he’s always supported the other musicians out here,” Gartman added.

