THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - For head coach Hunter McCage and the Thackerville Wildcats, they come into 2022 with memories of a first round playoff exit from last season. With a strong veteran presence returning to all the right places for the Wildcats this season.

“We’re going to have a lot of skill players back, we have a lot of speed and we’re starting to get a little more size finally. I think we only lost two seniors who did a great job last year as far as leadership and we just need some guys to step up there and we ought to be better this year,” said Thackerville head coach Hunter McCage.

As always, the Wildcats dedicated many long hours to the weight room this off-season with an added focus on their mental focus this year as well.

Thackerville quarterback Justice Rodriguez said, “I feel like we’re more energetic, we’re ready to hit more, and just overall better. We’ve had a couple of camps and we’ve been in the weight room almost every single day trying to be more together.”

This has the Wildcats ready to turn the tables and start achieving the goals they have set as a program.

“We’re ready to get after it. We’ve been getting bullied a little bit but I think this year we’re going to have a chance to come back at them with it,” said Thackerville running back Aziz Hernandez.

