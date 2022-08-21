VALLEY VIEW, Texas (KXII) - For the Valley View Eagles, 2022 is all about moving forward as head coach Curtis King and the Eagles return nine seniors to the field this season who were even more motivated this off-season to get Valley View back on top.

Valley View head coach Curtis King said, “I think the biggest difference I see from the end of last year to this year was our senior group. They were disappointed with what happened last year. I’m seeing a lot of leadership from those nine kids.”

In addition to the leadership growing, so has the overall bond amongst the Eagles this off-season.

“We’re more of a team this year. I feel like we’re all together, I feel like being a team is a big part of it so we all work together much better now,” said Valley View wide receiver Wyatt Huber.

A growing team chemistry, along with a revamped passing game in 2022 has the Eagles ready to soar.

Valley View wide receiver Lawson Links said, “I think our throwing game will be a whole lot better and we have a more developed line, so I think everything will come together a lot better this year. I think this team can be a whole lot better than what we were, everybody’s more devoted a whole lot more than last year.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.